Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD pulls back as US Dollar firms on jobs data ahead of Fed meeting

Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD pulls back as US Dollar firms on jobs data ahead of Fed meeting
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD pulls back as US Dollar firms on jobs data ahead of Fed meeting

GBP/USD drops below the key support level seen at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3331 and weakens by some 0.21% on Tuesday as traders brace for the policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the pair trades below 1.3300 after reaching a high of 1.3356. Read More...

Pound Sterling flattens against USD ahead of US Job Openings data, Fed policy

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to trade in a tight range above 1.3300 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair trades sideways as investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Read More...

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and holds steady above the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack strong follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk. Read More...

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD no gathers some steam and bounces off daily lows near the 1.1600 region. The pair’s daily pullback comes on the back of the firmer tone in the US Dollar amid rising Treasury yields and better-then-expected US data releases from the job market.

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD is coming under renewed pressure, surrendering its earlier gains and retreating toward the area below the key 1.3300 support, always on the back of the bid bias in the Greenback and despite earlier hawkish comments from BoE poliymakers.

Gold comfortable above $4,200

Gold comfortable above $4,200

Gold is still holding a positive tone around the $4,200 zone per troy ounce on Tuesday, though it’s starting to lose a bit of steam as the US Dollar finds support from stronger-than-expected jobs data. Even so, markets remain confident the Fed will move ahead with a rate cut on Wednesday, which ultimately lends support to the yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels. 

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

