Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD pulls back as US Dollar firms on jobs data ahead of Fed meeting

GBP/USD pulls back as US Dollar firms on jobs data ahead of Fed meeting

GBP/USD drops below the key support level seen at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3331 and weakens by some 0.21% on Tuesday as traders brace for the policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the pair trades below 1.3300 after reaching a high of 1.3356. Read More...

Pound Sterling flattens against USD ahead of US Job Openings data, Fed policy

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to trade in a tight range above 1.3300 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair trades sideways as investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Read More...

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and holds steady above the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack strong follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk. Read More...