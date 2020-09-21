Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns vulnerable to retest multi-week lows [Video]

GBP/USD Outlook: Turns vulnerable to retest multi-week lows, around 1.2765-60 region

The GBP/USD pair extended last week's rejection slide from the key 1.3000 psychological mark and witnessed some aggressive selling during the early European session on Monday. The British pound was being weighed down by reports that the UK could be headed for another, a shorter national lockdown of two weeks to counter a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The market worries overshadowed the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's supportive comments last Thursday, saying that a trade deal between the EU and the UK was still possible.

Meanwhile, concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections took its toll on the global risk sentiment. The anti-risk flow was evident from a selloff across the equity markets, which drove some heaven flows towards the US dollar and further contributed to the heavily offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by concerns that the lack of additional fiscal stimulus measures could hinder the current US economic recovery and the risk-off mood-led sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields. Read More...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends lower after triple failure at 1.30 as UK government considers new lockdown

Cable keeps weak tone in early Monday, following triple failure at psychological 1.30 barrier last week.

Friday's action closed in red and within thick daily cloud, raising fears that probe above cloud was short-lived and reversal could be likely near-term scenario.

BOE's talks about negative rates weighs on pound, with the latest signals that the government considers the second national lockdown, as new Covid-19 cases rise sharply and the UK already has the biggest death toll in Europe.

The Britain is in the critical point in the pandemic and looking how to manage the situation ahead of very challenging winter period, as the economy has been already damaged, with new restrictions to further slowdown economic recovery process. Read More...