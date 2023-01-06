Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBPUSD traders are eyeing December’s US Nonfarm Payrolls data

GBP/USD plunges toward 1.1900 on US data as traders eye US NFP
The GBP/USD plummets from 1.2078 daily highs toward the 1.1910s area on broad US Dollar (USD) strength triggered by solid labor market data. Wall Street is set to register losses, portraying investors’ dampened mood. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.1912.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.191
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2119
|Daily SMA50
|1.1947
|Daily SMA100
|1.1666
|Daily SMA200
|1.2024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1829
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2239
FX weekly: Trades results, GBP/USD and EUR/NZD
EUR/AUD target at 1.5300 and 1.5200 traded from 1.5900's to 1.5416 or +500 pips. EUR/NZD top at 1.6900's offered 12 short trades for about 100 pips per trade. GBP/USD failed at vital 1.2500 and traded to 1.1900's. GBP/CAD broke below 1.6700 and traded to target at 1.6300's. EUR/CAD middle 1.4400's.
