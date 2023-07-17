Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tumbles below 1.3100

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.3100, as Chinese economic jitters stir safe-haven appeal
Pound Sterling drives lower as caution soars ahead of inflation data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) has slipped sharply to near 1.3060 as investors are shifting their focus toward the United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be released on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. The GBP/USD pair has dropped as investors are hoping that core inflation will remain elevated and the Bank of England (BoE) would be forced to continue its aggressive policy-tightening spell so that inflation could return to desired levels. This would in turn dampen the economic prospects of Britain economy. Read More...
GBP/USD keeps the bullish bias above 1.3000 – UOB
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.308
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2795
|Daily SMA50
|1.262
|Daily SMA100
|1.2461
|Daily SMA200
|1.2201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3142
|Previous Daily Low
|1.309
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.311
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3179
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
