Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tumbles

Growing concerns over the global fiscal health lifted borrowing costs of long-dated government bonds of major economies on Tuesday, opening the door for a flight to safety. Following Tuesday's sharp increase, the yield on the 30-year UK gilt touched its highest level since 1998 at 5.75% early Wednesday before retreating. In turn, Pound Sterling found support and managed to erase its daily losses. Read more...

After falling more than 1% and registering its biggest one-day loss since April on Tuesday, GBP/USD touched its lowest level since early August at 1.3333 in the Asian session on Wednesday . Although the pair recovered above 1.3400 in the European trading hours, investors could refrain from betting on an extended rebound.

The yield on 30-year gilts climbed to 5.695%, marking its highest level in 25 years. This surge highlights mounting borrowing costs and raises the risk of a debt spiral. Higher yields increase debt-servicing expenses, potentially forcing the government to borrow additional funds and further pushing yields upward. Read more...

