GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling recovery seems brittle as gilt yields edge higher

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3400 after dropping to its weakest level in nearly a month.

Long-dated UK gilt yields remain near multi-decade highs.

Key resistance area for GBP/USD aligns at 1.3440-1.3460.

After falling more than 1% and registering its biggest one-day loss since April on Tuesday, GBP/USD touched its lowest level since early August at 1.3333 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Although the pair recovered above 1.3400 in the European trading hours, investors could refrain from betting on an extended rebound.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.35% 0.68% 1.02% 0.45% 0.21% 0.44% 0.51% EUR -0.35% 0.32% 0.61% 0.10% -0.14% 0.09% 0.15% GBP -0.68% -0.32% 0.18% -0.22% -0.45% -0.23% -0.12% JPY -1.02% -0.61% -0.18% -0.50% -0.80% -0.55% -0.49% CAD -0.45% -0.10% 0.22% 0.50% -0.23% -0.01% 0.10% AUD -0.21% 0.14% 0.45% 0.80% 0.23% 0.23% 0.35% NZD -0.44% -0.09% 0.23% 0.55% 0.00% -0.23% 0.11% CHF -0.51% -0.15% 0.12% 0.49% -0.10% -0.35% -0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Growing concerns over the global fiscal health lifted borrowing costs of long-dated government bonds of major economies on Tuesday, opening the door for a flight to safety. Following Tuesday's sharp increase, the yield on the 30-year UK gilt touched its highest level since 1998 at 5.75% early Wednesday before retreating. In turn, Pound Sterling found support and managed to erase its daily losses.

Reporting on the matter, "in Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's reshuffle of his top team of advisers on Monday renewed focus on fiscal challenges given the UK's high levels of borrowing and slow growth," Reuters reported. "A budget is due later in the year, prompting weeks of speculation about tax rises that could dampen the economy."

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the JOLTS Job Openings data for July. Markets expect the number of job openings to decline slightly to 7.4 million. A noticeable increase, with a print above 7.7 million, could boost the USD and weigh on GBP/USD. On the flip side, a disappointing reading close to 7 million is likely to have the opposite impact on the pair's action. Nevertheless, investors could remain reluctant to bet on a steady recovery in Pound Sterling unless there is a sharp downward correction in long-dated gilt yields.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 40 and GBP/USD continues to trade well below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact despite the latest recovery attempt.

On the upside, GBP/USD faces a critical resistance area at 1.3440-1.3460, where the 200-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend and the 100-day SMA are located. While this resistance area stays intact, buyers are likely to remain on the sidelines. On the downside, 1.3330 (static level) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3300 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

If GBP/USD manages to clear 1.3440-1.3460, next resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3490-1.3500 (round level, 100-period SMA) and 1.3535 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).