Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to edge higher on a break past resistance at 1.3160

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to edge higher on improving mood
GBP/USD has gained traction after having spent the Asian trading hours in a relatively tight range near 1.3100. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is helping the pair push higher in the early European session and buyers could continue to show interest in the British pound if it manages to rise above 1.3160.
Ahead of Thursday's meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, reports suggesting that Ukraine was no longer insisting on NATO membership revived optimism for a de-escalation of the crisis. Read more...
GBP/USD to edge higher on a break past resistance at 1.3160
GBP/USD has started to push higher, supported by improving market mood. Buyers could continue to show interest in the pound if cable manages to rise above 1.3160, FXSTreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
“Risk perception remains the primary market driver for now and GBP/USD could extend its recovery, at least until headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis force investors to start to seek refuge.” Read more...
GBP/USD: Weekly close below 1.3173/21 to clear the way for further falls towards 1.2855/29 – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD has collapsed sharply for a break of the key 1.3173/21 support cluster. A weekly close below the latter would warn of further significant weakness, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.
“We look for a weekly close below the key 1.3173/21 support cluster – which includes the 38.2% retracement of the 2020/2021 uptrend, 2021 lows and 200-week average – to confirm the break, clearing the way for further weakness to next support at 1.2855/29.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.316
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3449
|Daily SMA50
|1.3509
|Daily SMA100
|1.3473
|Daily SMA200
|1.3642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3082
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1000 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is extending gains past 1.1000, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains near 1.3150
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high above 1.3180 earlier in the day before going into a consolidation phase near mid-1.3100s. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.
Gold extends slide toward $2,010 on improving mood
After posting impressive gains on Tuesday, gold turned south on Wednesday and fell toward $2,010 amid the positive shift witnessed in market sentiment. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day, further weighing on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283
Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.
Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium
All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.