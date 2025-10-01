Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges to one-week high

GBP/USD surges to one-week high as weak ADP data and US government shutdown dent Dollar
The British Pound (GBP) advances sharply against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, with GBP/USD climbing to a one-week high, reaching its strongest level since September 24, as the Greenback remains under broad pressure amid a weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change report, the ongoing United States (US) government shutdown, and mounting bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts. Read More...
Pound Sterling refreshes weekly high against US Dollar
The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts a fresh weekly high near 1.3490 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair edges higher as the US Dollar underperforms its peers, with the United States (US) government entering a shutdown. Read More...
GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on rising odds of further Fed rate cuts
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3460 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges after soft US jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 76% possibility of another reduction in December. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1750 after mixed US data
EUR/USD holds its ground in the American session and clings to moderate gains near 1.1750 after mixed private sector employment and Manufacturing PMI data releases from the US. Investors keep a close eye on political developments in the US following the government shutdown.
Gold corrects from record-high, remains close to $3,900
Gold corrects lower from the record-high it set above $3,890 but manages to hold on to small daily gains. The risk-averse market atmosphere after lawmakers in the US failed to come to an agreement to fund the government helps XAU/USD keep its footing.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 and beyond on weak Dollar
GBP/USD climbs for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, this time managing to trespass the key 1.3500 the figure against the backdrop of further weakening of the Greenback. The persistent USD sell-off comes as investors continue to assess the ongoing US government shutdown and disheartening prints from the labour market.
Which US economic data releases could be delayed if government funding is not restored?
Some federal agencies in charge of collecting and publishing macroeconomic data, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau, will stop operations until the funding is restored. As a result, some of the upcoming data releases might be delayed until government activity resumes.
Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation
The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.