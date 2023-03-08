Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD subdued around 1.1840s

GBP/USD subdued around 1.1840s after printing a YTD low around 1.1800

GBP/USD stays around 1.1840s, following hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. Powell’s two-day testimony before the US Congress will conclude on Wednesday at the US House of Representatives, with market participants expecting him to remain hawkish. Therefore, the GBP/USD is exchanging hands at 1.1843, gaining 0.10%. Read More...

GBP/USD hags near YTD low, remains vulnerable below 200 DMA amid bullish USD

The GBP/USD pair consolidates the previous day's heavy losses and oscillates in a narrow band, just a few pips above its lowest level since November set earlier this Wednesday. The pair trades around the 1.1825 region during the first half of the European session and remains vulnerable below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Read More...
 

GBP/USD faces the next support at 1.1750 – UOB

In light of the recent price action, GBP/USD could weaken further and meet the next support around 1.1750 according to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1842
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.1828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2036
Daily SMA50 1.2136
Daily SMA100 1.1997
Daily SMA200 1.1909
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2065
Previous Daily Low 1.1822
Previous Weekly High 1.2143
Previous Weekly Low 1.1922
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1972
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1745
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1661
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1501
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1988
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2231

 

 

