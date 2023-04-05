Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles at 1.2500

GBP/USD struggles at 1.2500, retraces amidst US recession fears, Fed pause
GBP/USD consolidates its recent gains to multi-month top, stuck in a range around 1.2500
GBP/USD treads water at multi-day top near 1.2500 ahead of US PMI, employment statistics
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.246
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2502
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2217
|Daily SMA50
|1.2153
|Daily SMA100
|1.2143
|Daily SMA200
|1.1897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2525
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2395
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2445
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2604
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2683
