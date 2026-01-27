TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens to around 1.3685 in the early European session

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens to around 1.3685 in the early European session
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Gains ground above 1.3650, overbought RSI signals potential pause

The GBP/USD pair extends the rally to near 1.3685, the highest since September 17, 2025, during the early European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) on the stronger-than-expected UK Retail Sales and Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. These upbeat reports have led some analysts to predict a potential delay in further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts. 

On the USD’s front, concerns over the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence and worries about another US government shutdown could weigh on the US Dollar. US President Donald Trump could announce the name of the Fed’s next chairman sometime in January. Traders worry that the US central bank would lose its independence after the appointment of a Trump candidate as Fed Chairman. Read more...

GBP/USD tests 1.37 as market trepidation keeps Greenback on the defensive

GBP/USD caught a halting bullish step higher to open the new trading week, knocking on the 1.3700 handle for the first time since September. The Trump administration threatened additional tariffs on a number of European nations if they don’t give over control of Greenland to the US, but markets continue to bank on the usual turnaround on trade war rhetoric from the White House.

UK data remains strictly low-tier this week, with the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest interest rate decision standing as the week’s key event. The Fed is broadly expected to stand pat on interest rates, but investors will be looking for any meaningful tonal shifts on policy. The Trump administration is also expected to announce Trump’s upcoming pick to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell as head of the Fed when Powell’s term ends in May. Read more...

GBP/USD climbs to 1.3690 as Dollar slumps amid rumors of Yen intervention

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rises some 0.55% on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) remains on the defensive amid rumors of possible interventions in the FX markets by Japanese authorities and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Solid US data was ignored by traders despite being solid, ahead of the January meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). GBP/USD trades at 1.3690 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3642.

Last Friday, financial markets opened with news of a possible intervention to propel the Japanese Yen (JPY) and weaken the US Dollar. In the afternoon, a Bloomberg breaking news revealed that the desk of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York “contacted financial institutions to ask about the yen’s exchange rate.” Read more...

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

