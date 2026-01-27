EUR/JPY recovers above 183.50 on Japan's fiscal worries

The EUR/JPY cross recovers some lost ground to near 183.55 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Euro (EUR) amid concerns about Japan’s fiscal health. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes will be published later on Wednesday.

Japan is preparing for an election on February 8, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's vow to lower food tariffs causing shockwaves in the Japanese debt market in recent days. She said on Monday that she hopes to achieve a two-year suspension of 8% tax on food at the earliest date possible and submit relevant legislation in the fiscal 2026 diet.

Traders remain concerned about Japan's fiscal health on the back of Takaichi's aggressive spending and tax cut plans, which could weigh on the Japanese Yen and create a tailwind for the cross.

On the other hand, traders remain on alert to the prospect of a coordinated currency intervention by authorities in the United States (US) and Japan. This, in turn, could provide some support to the JPY against the EUR. Takaichi stated on Sunday that the government will take necessary steps against speculative and abnormal market moves. Nonetheless, she didn’t specify which market her remarks were referring to.

Meanwhile, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Monday that he will take appropriate action on foreign exchange according to the Japan-US joint statement.