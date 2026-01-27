GBP/USD Price Forecast: Gains ground above 1.3650, overbought RSI signals potential pause

The GBP/USD pair extends the rally to near 1.3685, the highest since September 17, 2025, during the early European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) on the stronger-than-expected UK Retail Sales and Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. These upbeat reports have led some analysts to predict a potential delay in further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts.

On the USD’s front, concerns over the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence and worries about another US government shutdown could weigh on the US Dollar. US President Donald Trump could announce the name of the Fed’s next chairman sometime in January. Traders worry that the US central bank would lose its independence after the appointment of a Trump candidate as Fed Chairman.

Markets might turn cautious ahead of the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday. The US Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at its policy meeting on Wednesday, following three consecutive cuts at the end of 2025. Traders will closely monitor Fed press conference following the policy meeting, as it could provide important clues for the months ahead. Any hawkish remarks from Fed officials could underpin the Greenback and act as a headwind for the major pair.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, GBP/USD holds well above the rising 100-day EMA at 1.3385, maintaining a firm bullish bias. The average slopes higher and pullbacks would be expected to hold above it. RSI(14) prints at 72, overbought and prone to a pause in momentum. Initial resistance aligns with the upper Bollinger Band at 1.3656, while the 20-day middle band offers first support at 1.3480.

Bollinger Bands widen, underscoring rising volatility as price pushes beyond the upper band and leaves the advance stretched. If momentum fades, a pullback could target the mid-band, with deeper support at the lower band at 1.3306. Holding above the band breakout would keep the topside bias intact, though the setup carries elevated snapback risk.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)