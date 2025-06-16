Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD starts the new week softer amid rising geopolitical tensions

GBP/USD Weekly Outlook: Pound Sterling braces for Fed/ BoE policy outcomes
The Pound Sterling (GBP) stood tall for the third consecutive week against the US Dollar (USD) as the GBP/USD pair refreshed 39-month highs above 1.3600. Following a phase of upside consolidation in the first half of the week, GBP/USD regained traction in the latter part and hit the highest level since February 2022, near 1.3635. The choppy price action seen earlier on was mainly attributed to the rangebound movement seen in the US Dollar as markets assessed the progress in the US-China trade talks.
Following a two-day talk in London, the United States (US) and China decided to ease export controls, including the ones on rare earths, and agreed on a framework to keep the tariff truce effective. The Greenback gained briefly but returned to the red in a familiar range amid a lack of specifics on the trade framework. Read more...
GBP/USD consolidates around mid-1.3500s ahead of this week’s key data/central bank event risks
The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive below a three-year top touched on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction and oscillates in a narrow band around mid-1.3500s during the Asian session. Traders seem reluctant and opt to wait for this week's key data/central bank event risks before positioning for the next leg of a directional move for spot prices.
The latest UK consumer inflation figures will be released on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting on Thursday, which will play a key role in influencing the British Pound (GBP). Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Wednesday, which will drive the US Dollar (USD) and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6690
AUD/USD rapidly left behind Friday’s pronounced decline and regained strong impulse on Monday, surpassing the 0.6500 barrier with certain conviction and reaching new peaks around 0.6550. The move higher in spot was propped up by extra losses in the US Dollar and a generalised risk-on mood.
EUR/USD keeps the bid bias in place
EUR/USD surpassed the 1.1600 barrier once again, although it failed to extend the move further north in quite a firm start to the week. The renewed weakness around the Greenback allowed spot and the risk complex in general to regain composure and leave behind the recent drop.
Gold slips back to daily lows, looks at $3,380
Gold keeps its offered stance on Monday, and is now drifting lower to the area of daily troughs around $3,380 per troy ounce against the backdrop of persistent risk-on sentiment and shrinking effervescence in the Middle East. Furthermore, the tepid bounce in US yields across the board also contributes to the decline in the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP flaunts potential breakout to $3.00 on surging risk appetite
Ripple (XRP) flaunts a short-term bullish outlook as part of the recovery from the sell-off encountered last week after Israel launched attacks on Iran, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.