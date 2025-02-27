Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips as the USD gains strength amid heightened risk aversion

GBP/USD holds losses near 1.2650 as risk aversion intensifies, US Treasury yields climb

GBP/USD depreciates after two consecutive sessions of gains, trading around 1.2660 during Asian hours on Thursday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens amid increased risk aversion and rising US Treasury yields.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stated late Wednesday that the Fed should maintain current interest rates to continue applying downward pressure on inflation, according to Bloomberg. Bostic noted the need for more data to determine if January's inflation was a temporary bump or the start of a trend. He emphasized that Fed policy remains restrictive and should stay that way.

GBP/USD runs out of bullish gas at key technical levels

GBP/USD briefly tested a fresh 10-week high on Wednesday, piercing 1.2700 for the first time since mid-December. However, souring risk sentiment took hold during the US market session, dragging Cable back down into near-term consolidation and keeping the pair chained south of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Always ready to seize an opportunity, President Trump issued fresh tariff threats on Wednesday, expanding his proposed import taxes to encompass a 25% tariff on European products. While specifics remain unclear, he revealed his plan to implement additional tariffs on European items, mentioning "cars and other things." He also reiterated his stance that the US does not "need" Canadian crude oil or lumber, confirming that tariff packages of 25% on both Canada and Mexico are forthcoming. However, he once again postponed the timeline by announcing that the confirmed tariffs on Canada and Mexico will now be effective starting April 2nd.

GBP/USD climbs to fresh 10-week highs on Wednesday

GBP/USD coasted into a fresh 10-week high on Wednesday, clipping the 1.2700 handle for the first time since mid-December. Hopeful bulls bid Cable higher for no other reason than there doesn't seem to be any bad news on the horizon, at least for now.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is enjoying a nice reprieve from any geopolitical or economic headlines: the United Kingdom (UK) looks set to continue missing the majority of United States (US) President Donald Trump's ire on trade or other factors, at least for the time being. The Bank of England's (BoE) current rate trajectory is still pointing at three more rate cuts in 2025, but further rate cuts from the BoE are fully priced in.