Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to end week at 1.3600

GBP/USD set to end week at 1.3600 level, nearly 100 pips up from intra-day lows

GBP/USD looks set to end Friday trade with gains of about 0.3%, making it amongst the best performing G10 currencies on the session, after not as bad as feared Q4 GDP and December activity data released during early European trade. Read More...

GBP/USD to plunge towards 1.34 amid lofty BoE expectations – Scotiabank

GBP/USD holds modest gains. But economists at Scotiabank expect the cable to slide towards the 1.34 level as the market is too aggressive pricing the next hikes by the Bank of England (BoE). Read More...

GBP/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around mid-1.3500s amid modest USD pullback

The GBP/USD pair recovered its early lost ground and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around mid-1.3500s. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3595
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.3554
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3537
Daily SMA50 1.3456
Daily SMA100 1.3506
Daily SMA200 1.3705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3644
Previous Daily Low 1.3523
Previous Weekly High 1.3628
Previous Weekly Low 1.3387
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3598
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3569
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3504
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3453
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3694
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3745

 

 

