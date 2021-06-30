Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains above 1.3800, for now

The GBP/USD failed to hold to gains and tumbled toward 1.3800 amid a stronger US dollar during the American session. However, the greenback strengthened on the back of end-of-month flows. Cable is under pressure, trading slightly above the 1.3800 zone . The greenback remains strong with USD/JPY above 111.00 and the DXY up 0.40%, at the highest since April, even as US yields drop and amid mixed results in Wall Street. End-of-month flows contribute to the dollar’s strength. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair dropped on Wednesday toward the June low. The decline found support around 1.3800 . The pound outperformed on European hours, with cable hitting a daily high at 1.3872 before turning to the downside. The strength of the dollar was enough to push GBP/USD to the downside. Read more...

GBP/USD maintains positive long-term dynamics, trading in the zone above the long-term support levels 1.3800, 1.3670 . The break of the important short-term resistance level 1.3913 will be the second signal confirming the resumption of the uptrend. And an increase in the zone above the resistance levels 1.3970 (Fibonacci level 38.2% of the correction to the decline of the GBP/USD pair in the wave that began in July 2014 near the level 1.7200), 1.3998 will indicate the renewal of the GBP/USD bullish trend. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.