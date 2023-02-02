GBP/USD plummets below 1.2300 post-BoE’s decision, US data

The GBP/USD collapses after the Bank of England’s decision to raise the Bank Rate by 50 bps to the 4% threshold. Economic data revealed in the United States (US) reassured the tightness of the labor market, meaning that the US Federal Reserve, albeit hiked rates 25 bps on Wednesday, still has ways to go. At the time of typing, the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2280 after hitting a high of 1.2401. Read More...
 

GBP/USD spikes and retreats post-BoE, slides below 1.2300 ahead of Bailey’s presser

The GBP/USD pair jumps after the Bank of England announced its policy decision, albeit quickly retreats to a fresh daily low, below the 1.2300 round-figure mark in the last hour. Read More...

 

GBP/USD faces rejection near 1.2400 mark, retreats to daily low ahead of BoE

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts some sellers near the 1.2400 round-figure mark on Thursday. The pair retreat to the lower end of its daily range during the first half of the European session and is currently placed just above the mid-1.2300s as traders look to the Bank of England (BoE) policy decision. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2237
Today Daily Change -0.0137
Today Daily Change % -1.11
Today daily open 1.2374
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2274
Daily SMA50 1.2188
Daily SMA100 1.179
Daily SMA200 1.1959
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2395
Previous Daily Low 1.2272
Previous Weekly High 1.2448
Previous Weekly Low 1.2263
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2348
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2319
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2299
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2224
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2177
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2422
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.247
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2545

 

 

