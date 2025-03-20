Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD may target the immediate resistance at the five-month high

However, not all is rosy in the Fed’s outlook: Fed policymakers have trimmed their growth outlook for the year, with US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to slow to just 1.7% through 2025, several points below December’s forecast of 2.1%. Fed Chair Powell also nodded a head at downside risks at the hands of the Trump administration’s trade policies, however the Fed thus far continues to bet that inflationary effects from global tariff-fueled trade wars will be mild and temporary. Read more...

GBP/USD remained pinned to recent highs near the 1.3000 handle on Wednesday, with market sentiment bolstered into the high side after the Federal Reserve (Fed) held steady on its plans to deliver more rate cuts in 2025, albeit later in the year. Rate markets are still pricing in another quarter-point cut from the Fed at the US central bank’s June meeting, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed still strong growth and a healthy labor market underpinning the US economy.

The GBP/USD pair remains in positive territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3010 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a continued bullish bias, with the pair moving upwards within an ascending channel pattern.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.