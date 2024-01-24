Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD maintains below the psychological barrier of 1.2700

According to the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Survey, the composite manufacturing index for January fell to -15 from -11 in December, worse than the market expectation of -7. Among its three component indices, shipments increased from -17 to -15, new orders dropped from -14 to -16, and employment fell significantly from -1 to -15. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair recovers its recent losses during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The major pair has flirted with four-day lows near around 1.2650 and rebounded to nearly the 1.2700 mark. Investors await the release of January’s UK advanced Manufacturing and Services PMI for fresh impetus. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2693, up 0.06% for the day.

On the downside, the GBP/USD pair could find support at the major level 1.2650 aligned with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2648. A break below the latter could lead the pair to test the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2632 before the psychological support at 1.2600 level. If the pair moves below the psychological support, it could approach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2532. Read more...

GBP/USD recovers its recent gains, trading higher near 1.2690 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The psychological level at 1.2700 appears as the immediate resistance followed by the weekly high of 1.2747 aligned with the major barrier at 1.2750. A breakthrough above the major barrier could influence the GBP/USD pair to revisit the monthly high at 1.2785 followed by the psychological level at 1.2800.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.