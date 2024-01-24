Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD maintains below the psychological barrier of 1.2700

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Improves to near 1.2700 followed by the monthly high
GBP/USD recovers its recent gains, trading higher near 1.2690 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The psychological level at 1.2700 appears as the immediate resistance followed by the weekly high of 1.2747 aligned with the major barrier at 1.2750. A breakthrough above the major barrier could influence the GBP/USD pair to revisit the monthly high at 1.2785 followed by the psychological level at 1.2800.
On the downside, the GBP/USD pair could find support at the major level 1.2650 aligned with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2648. A break below the latter could lead the pair to test the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2632 before the psychological support at 1.2600 level. If the pair moves below the psychological support, it could approach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2532. Read more...
GBP/USD recovers its losses below 1.2700 ahead of UK, US PMI data
The GBP/USD pair recovers its recent losses during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The major pair has flirted with four-day lows near around 1.2650 and rebounded to nearly the 1.2700 mark. Investors await the release of January’s UK advanced Manufacturing and Services PMI for fresh impetus. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2693, up 0.06% for the day.
According to the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Survey, the composite manufacturing index for January fell to -15 from -11 in December, worse than the market expectation of -7. Among its three component indices, shipments increased from -17 to -15, new orders dropped from -14 to -16, and employment fell significantly from -1 to -15. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2698
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2712
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.2455
|Daily SMA200
|1.2554
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2649
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2766
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2597
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2837
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD strives to extend its gains after improved Aussie PMI data
The AUD/USD attempts to move on an upward trajectory, trading around 0.6580 on Wednesday on the back of the improved preliminary PMI from Australia, released on a monthly basis by Judo Bank and S&P Global on Wednesday.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurozone PMI, US Dollar remains stable
EUR/USD strives to retrace its recent losses, trading slightly higher near 1.0850 during the Asian session on Wednesday. However, the Euro encountered downward pressure following the EU Consumer Confidence on Tuesday.
Gold advances despite rising US yields as bears take a breather
Gold price was spotted trading at $2,030 on Tuesday's session, reflecting a 0.43% gain, as the bears are taking a breather after last week's notable 2% loss. The daily chart presents a neutral-to-bearish sentiment while, the four-hour indicators are slightly tilted to the upside.
Sei Price Prediction: SEI recovery rally to face stiff hurdles at $0.700
Sei price shows a good sign of recovery after sweeping a key swing low. This move indicates that bulls are vying for higher prices. However, the pullback rally will not be simple due to key hurdles.
Central banks: No hurry, no worry
In recent speeches and interviews, officials of the Federal Reserve and the ECB have cooled down market enthusiasm about the timing and number of rate cuts this year. In the US, the message is that there is no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past.