Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD likely to trade in a range of 1.3415/1.3470

Pound Sterling refreshes weekly high against US Dollar
The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts a fresh weekly high near 1.3490 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair edges higher as the US Dollar underperforms its peers, with the United States (US) government entering a shutdown. Read more...
GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range of 1.3415/1.3470 – UOB Group
Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range of 1.3415/1.3470. In the longer run, GBP is likely to trade in a range between 1.3360 and 1.3525, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...
GBP a relative performer on neutral comments from BoE’s Mann – Scotiabank
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is up a modest 0.2% against the US Dollar (USD) and outperforming most of the G10 currencies into Wednesday’s NA session, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Read more...
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1750 post-US ADP
EUR/USD extends its march north further on Wednesday, now hovering around the 1.1750 region on the back of the persistent decline in the US Dollar. On the latter, the IS government shutdown as well as poor prints from the ADP report in September keep the currency under extra downside pressure.
Gold: The $4,000 mark is around the corner
Another day, another record high for Gold. Indeed, the precious metal flirted with the $3,900 mark per troy ounce earlier in the day, extending its positive streak for the fifth day in a row. The move higher in the yellow metal comes in response to the offered stance in the US Dollar and renewed uncertainty following the US government shutdown.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 and beyond on weak Dollar
GBP/USD climbs for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, this time managing to trespass the key 1.3500 the figure against the backdrop of further weakening of the Greenback. The persistent USD sell-off comes as investors continue to assess the ongoing US government shutdown and disheartening prints from the labour market.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US factory output expected to show slight uptick in September
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is seen edging a tad higher in September. Investors will also follow the ISM Prices index and the Employment index. EUR/USD continues to recover shine lost following last week’s lows.
Which US economic data releases could be delayed if government funding is not restored?
The United States’ (US) federal government has officially shut down for the first time in six years after lawmakers failed to come to an agreement on the funding bill by the September 30 midnight deadline.
