GBP/USD displays downside gestures below 1.2060 as risk-off triggers ahead of US Inflation

The GBP/USD pair has faced selling pressure around 1.2080 and is likely to display more losses on dropping below the major cushion of 1.2060. On a broader note, the cable has auctioned in a 1.2063-1.2138 range for the previous two trading sessions after a modest rebound from a low near the psychological support of 1.2000.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2075
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.2079
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.205
Daily SMA50 1.2158
Daily SMA100 1.2455
Daily SMA200 1.2933
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.213
Previous Daily Low 1.2063
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2003
Previous Monthly High 1.2246
Previous Monthly Low 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2024
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1985
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2118
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2158
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2185

 


Pound edges higher, markets eye US inflation

The British pound has posted slight gains today. GBP/USD is trading in the European session at 1.2106, up 0.21% on the day. The economic calendar has been light so far this week. On Capitol Hill, the Biden Administration racked up a badly-needed victory ahead of the mid-terms, passing a domestic spending bill which covers climate change, health costs, and corporate taxes. 

