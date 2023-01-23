Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hit a 7-month high but dropped beneath 1.2380

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Join Telegram

GBP/USD hit a 7-month high but dropped beneath 1.2380 as US bond yields rise

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is retreating after hitting a seven-month high at 1.2447, though it lacked the strength to hold to the 1.2400 figure and is meandering in the 1.2380s area. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2375, below its opening price by a minimal margin. Read More...

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls retreat from fresh seven-month high near 1.2450 inside rising wedge

GBP/USD struggles to defend the 1.2400 threshold during a five-day uptrend to Monday’s European session, after rising to the highest levels since June 2022 earlier in the day. Read More...

GBP/USD bulls dominate above 1.2400 as UK stimulus loom, US Dollar drops ahead of PMI, GDP data

GBP/USD news intraday top near 1.2435 as Cable buyers cheer the broadly down US Dollar and hopes of stimulus from UK Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak during early Monday. In doing so, the Cable pair rises for the fifth consecutive day while poling the key resistance line stretched from early December 2022. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2367
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.2395
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2143
Daily SMA50 1.211
Daily SMA100 1.1724
Daily SMA200 1.1978
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2404
Previous Daily Low 1.2335
Previous Weekly High 1.2436
Previous Weekly Low 1.2169
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2378
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2362
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2352
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2309
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2421
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2447
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.249

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bulls take charge on hawkish ECB commentary

EUR/USD bulls take charge on hawkish ECB commentary

EUR/USD has been trading near a 9-month high for the best part of the start of the week as the market's bank on rate hikes from the European Central Bank at the same time that they start to price a less aggressive Federal Reserve. EUR/USD vaulted the prior higher and scored a fresh bull cycle high of 1.0927. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength

GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength

GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift witnessed in market mood in the American session causes the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and allows the pair to gain traction.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Not ready for a deeper correction while above $1,920 Premium

Gold: Not ready for a deeper correction while above $1,920

Risk appetite and a weaker US Dollar partially offset the impact of higher US yields and the sharp decline in Silver price, keeping XAU/USD firmly above $1,900 on Monday. The bright metal found support at $1,910 a troy ounce and rebounded to the $1,920 zone.

Gold News

Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario

Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario

Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US. BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year. Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout

Equity markets are set for a flat opening in the United States after a fairly quiet European session. Large parts of Asia are off for Chinese New Year and Friday’s strong close on Wall Street has led to a cautious session.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures