- GBP/USD printed a new two-day low around 1.2323, though stabilized around 1.2370s, but stayed negative in the day.
- Money market futures expect the Bank of England would hike 50 bps at its next meeting.
- US economic docket would be busy, though, featuring GDP, unemployment claims, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is retreating after hitting a seven-month high at 1.2447, though it lacked the strength to hold to the 1.2400 figure and is meandering in the 1.2380s area. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2375, below its opening price by a minimal margin.
US Dollar climbs underpinned by high US Treasury yields
Sentiment remains upbeat, as shown by Wall Street’s trading in the green. Factors like a steady US Dollar and US Treasury bond yields holding to its gains weigh the GBP/USD pair. The lack of US and UK economic data keeps investors leaning on last week’s news and expectations for interest rate hikes.
Last week’s UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, with inflation staying at 10.5% though eased from 10.7% of its last month’s previous reading. That increased the likelihood of a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE), which according to Reuters, stand at a 70% chance, while a 25 bps rate lift is fully priced in.
In the meantime, National Grid has asked some UK households to cut energy use today and is likely to extend that request to tomorrow due to a drop in wind power coupled with freezing temperatures across the nation.
On the US front, Fed officials entered its blackout period so that traders would lean on the current week’s economic calendar. The US docket will feature Gross Domestic Product (GDP) results for Q4 with around 2.6% QoQ estimates. Also, Flash PMIs, Unemployment Claims, Durable Good Orders, and the Fed’s favorite gauge for inflation, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), would provide fresh impetus to Gold traders.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2369
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2395
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2143
|Daily SMA50
|1.211
|Daily SMA100
|1.1724
|Daily SMA200
|1.1978
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2404
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2335
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2169
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2378
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2352
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2447
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.249
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 following earlier decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having dropped below 1.0850 earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes stretching higher following a mixed opening, the US Dollar struggles to hold its ground and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift witnessed in market mood in the American session causes the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and allows the pair to gain traction.
Gold: Not ready for a deeper correction while above $1,920 Premium
Risk appetite and a weaker US Dollar partially offset the impact of higher US yields and the sharp decline in Silver price, keeping XAU/USD firmly above $1,900 on Monday. The bright metal found support at $1,910 a troy ounce and rebounded to the $1,920 zone.
Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario
Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US. BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year. Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout
Equity markets are set for a flat opening in the United States after a fairly quiet European session. Large parts of Asia are off for Chinese New Year and Friday’s strong close on Wall Street has led to a cautious session.