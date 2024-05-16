Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains momentum around 1.2688 amid the weaker USD on Thursday

GBP/USD extends its upside above 1.2680 on weaker US Dollar
The GBP/USD pair extends its upside near 1.2688 on Thursday during the early Asian session. The uptick of the major pair is supported by the weaker Greenback after the release of softer US CPI inflation data. Later in the day, the US Building Permits, Housing Starts, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and Industrial Production will be released. Also, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Barr, Harker, Mester, and Bostic are set to speak on Thursday.
Inflation in the United States eased slightly in April. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.4% on a yearly basis in April, compared to an increase of 3.5% in March, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Wednesday. The annual core CPI inflation eased to 3.6% YoY in April from 3.8% in the previous reading. Both figures came in line with the estimation. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI both rose 0.3% MoM in April. The softer inflation data raised the odds for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in 2024, which drag the US Dollar (USD) lower and create a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Peaks at five-week high, fails to challenge 1.2700
The Pound Sterling advanced some 0.30% and hit a five-week high of 1.2670 following the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). The data was mostly aligned with estimates, showing a continuation of the disinflation process, which weighed on the Greenback. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2641 at the time of writing.
The GBP/USD remains neutral to upward bias and hit a weekly high at 1.2670 following a soft US inflation report. However, the pair has retreated toward the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2632, seen as the next key technical level that, once surpassed, could pave the way for further gains. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from four-month highs after higher Unemployment Rate
The AUD/USD snapped its three-day winning streak, trading around 0.6680 after the higher-than-expected Aussie Unemployment Rate on Thursday, which rose to 4.1% in April from the previous reading of 3.9%.
USD/JPY trims losses below 154.50 following Japan’s GDP data
USD/JPY trims losses near 154.45 during the Asian session on Thursday. The softer US CPI inflation data has exerted some selling pressure on the US Dollar. However, the major pair recovers modestly following the recent weaker-than-expected Japan’s Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter of 2024.
Gold price jumps as US CPI inflation fuels Fed rate cuts
Gold price gains traction amid the weaker US Dollar on Thursday. The recent Consumer Price Index report showed inflation in the US slowed in April, prompting market players to increase their bets on the US Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.
DOGE’s 15% upside potential hinges on Bitcoin holding above $65K
Dogecoin price is trading with a bullish bias, leading meme coins north as sector bulls resurface. This show of hand comes after Bitcoin price broke past the $65,000 threshold and could extend if the pioneer cryptocurrency holds above this level.
Dow Jones Industrial Average soars 350 points, sets new all-time high as rate cut hopes surge
The Dow Jones Industrial Average clipped into a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, gaining almost nine-tenths of a percent during the US market session after US Consumer Price Index inflation slipped further back.