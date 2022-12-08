GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling bulls struggle to retain control

GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated below 1.2200 in the early European morning on Thursday after having registered modest gains on Wednesday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair is having difficulty turning bullish. In the absence of high-impact data releases, GBP/USD is likely to react to changes in risk mood. Nevertheless, investors are unlikely to commit to large positions ahead of next week's highly-anticipated Bank of England and Federal Reserve policy meetings. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.2100 break

GBP/USD renews its intraday low near 1.2180 as it braces for the first weekly loss in five during early Thursday. In doing so, the Cable pair defends the bears by trading below a one-week-old descending resistance line, as well as inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.

That said, the downbeat signals from the MACD indicator also add strength to the bearish bias. Read more...

GBP/USD consolidates in a range around 1.2200 mark as traders await fresh catalyst

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight recovery from the 1.2100 neighbourhood, or the weekly low and oscillates in a range through the early European session on Thursday. The pair is currently trading around the 1.2200 round-figure mark, nearly unchanged for the day. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.217
Today Daily Change -0.0043
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 1.2213
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1992
Daily SMA50 1.1588
Daily SMA100 1.1662
Daily SMA200 1.2131
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2235
Previous Daily Low 1.2107
Previous Weekly High 1.2311
Previous Weekly Low 1.19
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2186
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2156
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2135
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2007
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2263
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2313
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.239

 

 

