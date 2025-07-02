Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flat lines to around 1.3745 on Wednesday

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3750, US ADP Employment data in focus
The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.3745 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. However, the dovish remarks from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and rising fiscal worries might weigh on the Greenback in the near term. Investors await the US ADP Employment Change report for June for fresh impetus, which is due later on Wednesday.
The Fed’s Powell said on Tuesday that the US central bank will take a patient approach to further interest rate reductions but didn't rule out a rate cut at the July meeting, but the decision will depend on incoming data. According to the CME FedWatch tool, short-term interest-rate futures are now pricing in nearly a one-in-four odds of a rate cut by the July meeting after the dovish comments, up from less than one-in-five earlier. Read more...
GBP/USD teases new highs as Greenback pummeling continues
GBP/USD poked into its highest bids in 45 months on Tuesday, knocking a few inches closer to four-year highs as the US Dollar’s broad-market pummeling continues unabated. Lopsided trade policies, further aggravated by public musings about steep tariffs by President Donald Trump are keeping Greenback bidders on the ropes as counter-currencies continue to grind into multi-year highs.
Economic data and appearances by central bank heads took a backseat to trade and budget concerns on Tuesday. The US Senate has finally passed some version of President Trump’s “big, beautiful budget bill”, which now heads to the US House of Representatives for a final pass and another vote. Trump, who campaigned on eliminating the US’s federal deficit overhang, is poised to write his spending bill into law, which will add trillions of dollars to the US debt load over the next decade. Read more...
GBP/USD eases from 3-year high as BoE turns dovish, US data beats
The Pound Sterling (GBP) loses ground versus the US Dollar after hitting a new three-year peak of 1.3788, just shy of the 1.3800 figure. Economic data from the United States (US), along with dovish comments of the Bank of England’s (BoE) Governor Bailey, exerted downward pressure on the pair. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3721, down a minimal 0.07%.
Market mood turned slightly negative. The latest JOLTS report revealed that job openings in May rose to their highest level since November, reaching 7.769 million, up from 7.391 million, and exceeding forecasts of 7.3 million. At the same time, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that business activity in June increased, although it contracted for the fourth consecutive month. The index rose by 49.0, up from 48.5 in May, above estimates of 48.8. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.