Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips to 1.2700, ignores BoE’s hawkish comments

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

The Pound Sterling registers losses against the US Dollar in early trading during the North American session, sponsored by Bank of England´s (BoE) Catherine Mann's hawkish rhetoric. This and the latest US inflation report came as expected, keeping the GBP/USD trading at around 1.2697, down by over 0.37%. Read More...

Pound Sterling rebounds against USD even though US inflation remains sticky

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounds from the three-month low around 1.2750 against the US Dollar (USD) in Wednesday’s North American session. The GBP/USD pair bounces back as the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that price pressures remained sticky in October. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, drops slightly but is still close to a six-month high of around 106.00. Read More...

GBP/USD falls to near 1.2750 ahead of BoE Mann speech

GBP/USD extends its losing streak for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.2740 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. This downside of the pair is attributed to a stronger US Dollar (USD) amid optimism around the Trump trades. Read More...
 
 
