Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs to 1.3340 ahead of BoE meeting Fed speaker blitz

GBP/USD climbs to 1.3340 ahead of BoE meeting Fed speaker blitz
The GBP/USD climbs solidly during the North American session, up by 0.37% ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) meeting and as traders digest the recent Nonfarm Payroll figures, and over the weekend developments, that opened a spot for US President Trump to nominate a Fed Governor. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3342. Read More...
Pound Sterling wobbles as investors await Fed Kugler’s replacement, BoE’s decision
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3300 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair tracks a rangebound US Dollar as investors await the announcement of Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Adriana Kugler’s replacement, which should happen sometime this week after she announced her resignation on Friday. Read More...
GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3305 as investors await Fed board appointee
The GBP/USD pair trades on a positive note near 1.3305 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Greenback softens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as traders await US President Donald Trump's pick for a vacancy on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Board of Governors. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.1640
EUR/USD pushed higher on Wednesday, challenging daily highs near 1.1640 as the US Dollar eased in a broadly risk-on environment and amid lingering uncertainty over the next Fed Chair and trade negotiations.
GBP/USD pushes higher, targets 1.3350
GBP/USD now picks up pace and approaches the 1.3350 zone on Wednesday, or multi-day highs, on the back of the resurgence of a strong selling pressure on the Greenback. Meanwhile, investors widely expect the BoE to lower its policy rate by 25 basis points at its event on Thursday.
Gold remains offered near $3,370 on risk-on mood
Gold pulled back on Wednesday, slipping below the $3,360 mark per troy ounce and reversing four consecutive days of gains. In the meantime, a risk-on market mood weighs on the recent bull run in the precious metal, while traders shift their attention to upcoming Fed speakers.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, XRP shrug off Japan's SBI Holdings ETF filing, Ethereum holds steady
Bitcoin struggles to regain its footing on Wednesday, trading around $114,000. Japan's financial giant SBI Holdings files for Bitcoin and XRP ETFs with the FSA, underpinning institutional demand. Ethereum holds above $3,600 support as spot ETFs record $73 million in inflows on Tuesday.
US economic outlook: Brilliant disguise
Trade has been the tail that wagged the dog in the first half of the year, and with trade policy still in flux, volatility isn't going anywhere. That said, the most massive swings in trade are likely behind us, and we expect underlying economic growth to slow further from here.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.