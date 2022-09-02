Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD buyers refrain from betting on a steady rebound

GBP/USD outlook: Bears are taking a breather ahead of attack at 2020 low

Cable is consolidating above new multi-month low, posted on Thursday after a brief probe below 1.15 handle, following an uninterrupted bear-run in past five days.

The pair is also on track for the third consecutive weekly loss, with risk aversion and strong dollar, keeping the pound in strong defensive mode.

Consolidation or brief bounce on oversold daily studies and fading bearish momentum could be expected in the near-term, with upticks to stay below falling 10DMA (1.1703) and keep bears intact for final push towards key support at 1.1410 (2020 low). Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers refrain from betting on a steady rebound

GBP/USD has staged an upward correction after having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500 on Thursday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the British pound stay resilient against the dollar early Friday but the technical outlook doesn't yet point to a bullish tilt in the near term.

The unabated USD strength forced GBP/USD to suffer heavy losses on Thursday. The bigger-than-expected decrease in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data triggered a leg higher in the US Dollar Index in the early American session and the upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI survey provided an additional boost. Read more...

GBP/USD consolidates its recent fall to over 2-year low, eyes US NFP for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight late bounce from levels just below the 1.1500 psychological mark and oscillates in a narrow band on Friday. The pair is placed around mid-1.1500s and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since March 2020 touched on Thursday.

The US dollar eases a bit from a fresh two-decade peak set the previous day, which turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the GBP/USD pair. Signs of stability in the financial markets, along with a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, undermines the safe-haven buck. That said, hawkish Fed expectations should help limit any deeper USD pullback. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.1555
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1545
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1912
Daily SMA50 1.1999
Daily SMA100 1.2248
Daily SMA200 1.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1629
Previous Daily Low 1.1499
Previous Weekly High 1.19
Previous Weekly Low 1.1717
Previous Monthly High 1.2294
Previous Monthly Low 1.1599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1579
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1486
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1427
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1356
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1616
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1688
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1747

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

