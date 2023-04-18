Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls move in and eye UK CPI to confirm a hawkish bias at BoE

GBP/USD bulls move in and eye UK CPI to confirm a hawkish bias at BoE
GBP/USD was last trading at 1.2426, up 0.41% on the day, and has traveled from a low of 1.2366 to a high of 1.2449 so far. The market has been dominated by a correction in the US Dollar that has enabled GBP/USD to move up despite an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate in the three months to February. Read More...
EUR/GBP flirts with 0.8800, bears look to seize control ahead of UK CPI on Wednesday
The EUR/GBP cross extends the previous day's retracement slide from the 0.8865 region, or over a three-week high and remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday. The cross maintains its offered tone through the mid-European session and is currently placed just above the 0.8800 mark, down over 0.20% for the day. Read More...
GBP/USD clings to stronger UK wage growth data-inspired gains, just below mid-1.2400s
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2432
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.2376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2375
|Daily SMA50
|1.218
|Daily SMA100
|1.2186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2546
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2386
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.251
