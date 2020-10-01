Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls might now aim for a move beyond 1.3000 mark

GBP/USD outlook: Cable loses ground after negative news on trade talks
Cable fell over a hundred pips on Thursday after news said that EU and UK negotiators failed to close a gap on state aid, a key element of new agreement on post-Brexit trade ties.
The sentiment was further soured on news that European Commission President will announce legal action against the UK over its plan to undercut the Brexit divorce treaty.
Data on Thursday showed that British factory activity grew for a fourth straight month in September, although more slowly than previous month that added to negative tone.
The pair posted fresh recovery high at 1.2950, driven by month-end flows, before sharp fall that already erased Wednesday’s gains and pressuring pivotal support at 1.2813 (10DMA). Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls might now aim for a move beyond 1.3000 mark
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging factors. The chaotic end of the first US presidential dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and drove some haven flows towards the US dollar, which, in turn, prompted some selling around the major. The British pound was further weighed down by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish comments on Tuesday, saying that policymakers have not ruled out the possibility of using negative interest rates. On the economic data front, the UK Q2 GDP print was revised higher to -19.8% from -20.4% estimated previously, albeit did little to impress the GBP bulls.
However, the recent optimism over a Brexit deal extended some support to the major and helped limit any deeper losses. Hopes of Brexit deal were further lifted by reports that both sides had been able to engage more closely on the contentious issues of fishing opportunities and state aid. The pair managed to find decent support near the 1.2800 mark after the BoE's chief economist, Andy Haldane downplayed expectations of negative rates in the short-term. Haldane further added that any decision on negative rates is likely to take months and would depend on cost-benefit analysis. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit pummels pound, US politics could push it below 1.28
"Breach of the obligation of good faith" – these words by the EU are not only rhetoric but legal action. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, announced that the bloc has sent a formal notice to the UK in response to the Internal Market Bill. That is the first move before taking Britain to court.
The announcement follows the expiry of the EU's ultimatum to the UK over the legislation that knowingly violates the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed last year. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD loses 1.29 on downbeat Brexit headlines
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 after the EU and the UK have reportedly failed to close gaps in talks about post-Brexit relations. Brussels will reportedly slap London with legal action.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1750 on improving market mood
EUR/USD has kicked off October with a rise after ending a winning streak by falling in September. Markets are optimistic about a fiscal stimulus deal and shrug off concerns about a contested election. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
Gold clings to modest gains, remains below $1900 mark amid upbeat market mood
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European trading session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below the $1900 mark.
US Personal Income, Expenditures and Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Old information, new stimulus?
Personal income forecast to fall 2.4% August after dropping 0.4% in July. Personal income and spending continued their recovery but the slowing pace suggests the waning stimulus funds may cap gains in future months.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.