Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls hope US prices have cooled

GBP/USD bulls hope US prices have cooled, eye break of 1.2520

GBP/USD has traveled within a range of 1.2379 and 1.2456 on the day and is up around 0.3% currently at 1.2420. Read More...

GBP/USD eases from daily peak, still well bid above 1.2400 amid broad-based USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair catches fresh bids on Tuesday and snaps a four-day losing streak to over a one-week low, around the 1.2345 region touched the previous day. The pair sticks to its strong intraday gains heading into the North American session and trades around the 1.2435-1.2440 area, just a few pips below the daily high. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2417
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.2382
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2303
Daily SMA50 1.2156
Daily SMA100 1.2165
Daily SMA200 1.1903
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2443
Previous Daily Low 1.2344
Previous Weekly High 1.2525
Previous Weekly Low 1.2275
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2382
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2405
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2337
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2291
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2238
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2435
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2488
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2533

 

 

GBP/USD shifts business above 1.2400 as anxiety among investors ahead of US Inflation recedes

GBP/USD has managed to shift its auction above the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in the early European session. The Cable has attracted bids as investors are showing maturity to the accelerating chances of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US Dollar has remained in a negative trajectory in the Asian session as anxiety among the market participants ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) has receded. Read More...
 
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues

EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues

EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness

After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000

Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000

Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.

Gold News

Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release

Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release

The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis. 

Read more

First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher

First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher

FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.

Read more

