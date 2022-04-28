GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears throwing in the towel, weekly VWAP eyed
The price has moved in a parabolic move to the downside a correction is nigh. Scanning across the time frames, once the price breaks the prior day's highs with a daily close above it, the weekly VWAP that has a confluence of the 24 September 2020 lows around 1.2675 will be key and a 38.2% Fibo thereafter.
Market Update: Extreme momentum readings in GBP/USD
GBPUSD is nearing the 61.8% retrace of the rally from the 2020 low at 1.2495. The top side of the trendline that originates at the 2015 high (blue line) is just below this level near 1.2415. The next 3 charts highlight when daily RSI is below 21 over the last 20 years. All instances led to at least interim lows EXCEPT during the financial crisis. So, unless this is the financial crisis, we should be on the lookout for a reversal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
