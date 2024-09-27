Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts sellers and is pressured by a modest USD strength

The data docket remains light on the UK side for the remainder of the week, and Cable traders will be forced to sit on their hands and wait for GBP-centric data due next week, starting with UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure slated for Monday. Read more...

The GBP/USD currency pair reached a 31-month high of 1.3434 on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in its upward trajectory. This surge was primarily driven by a widespread selloff of the US dollar, buoyed by improved economic indicators that alleviated concerns about a potential economic slowdown.

The Greenback attracts some buyers and reverses a part of the previous day's losses amid some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial US inflation data – the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index due later today. In the meantime, rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), along with the upbeat market mood, should cap the upside for the safe-haven buck. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair drifts lower during the Asian session on Friday and moves away from its highest levels since March 2022, around the 1.3435 region touched the previous day. Spot prices slide below the 1.3400 mark in the last hour amid a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, though any meaningful corrective decline still seems elusive.

