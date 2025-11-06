TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD appreciated ahead of the BoE interest rate decision

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3050 ahead of BoE policy decision

GBP/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.3060 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair holds gains as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision due later in the day. The BoE is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 4% in November, but softer inflation and wage data have strengthened the case for rate cuts in the coming months.

Expectations are mounting for Chancellor Rachel Reeves to introduce stricter fiscal measures in her November 26 budget to tackle the UK’s substantial borrowing requirements. In a pre-budget address, Reeves hinted at potential tax hikes and underscored the importance of managing debt and borrowing expenses. Read more...

GBP/USD finds a weak floor ahead of BoE rate call

GBP/USD grappled with a near-term technical floor on Wednesday, finding some breathing room just north of 1.3000. A thin, dead-cat-style bounce has greeted Cable traders following several weeks of one-sided declines. The Bank of England (BoE) and its latest interest rate decision looms large on Thursday, and volatile private datasets have taken precedence in US data flows as the US government shutdown keeps official economic data sources dark.

The Cable pair heads into Thursday’s market sessions battling near the 1.3050 level. GBP/USD is down a little over 3% from its last swing high near 1.3470 in mid-October, having lost ground for all but two of the last 13 consecutive trading days. Read more...

GBP/USD steadies after sharp drop as Reeves’ tax warning sparks fiscal jitters

GBP/USD holds firm on Wednesday following Tuesday’s 0.90% losses due to the UK’s finance minister Rachel Reeves saying that she could raise taxes to meet the fiscal rules. The pair trades at 1.3028, virtually unchanged, at the time of writing.

On Tuesday, Reeves crossed the wires, saying that the UK is facing challenges since her first budget, amid growing questions about which taxes she would raise to keep the budget on track. Analysts at Société Générale said, “She is justifying tough decisions to come in the budget. The fact that this is happening at all means that manifesto pledges will not be followed to the letter.” Read more...

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD is giving back part of its earlier gains, easing toward the 1.1520 area on Thursday. Despite the pullback, the pair remains on a firm footing, supported by the softer US Dollar, even as recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials have offered the Greenback some relief.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD now surrenders some of its earlier advance north of 1.3100 the figure, retesting the 1.3080 zone on the back of a bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, Cable maintains its recovery as investors evaluate the BoE’s steady hand and the hawkish tilt at Governor Bailey’s speech.

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold now loses some upside momentum and slips back below the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Meanwhile, the precious metal’s rebound is getting a boost from a softer US Dollar and a generalised pullback in US Treasury yields.

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

