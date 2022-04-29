GBP/USD Forecast: Potential for a rebound above 1.2600 on weak US GDP

After having dropped below 1.2500 for the first time since July 2020 in the early European morning, GBP/USD has managed to erase its daily losses to turn positive on the day above 1.2550. The pair remains oversold in the near term and an extended correction could be witnessed in case the greenback loses its strength on an uninspiring growth report.

Following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to leave its policy settings unchanged in the Asian session, the BOJ-Fed policy divergence allowed the dollar to outperform its rivals. In the European session, the improving market mood, as reflected by a 0.8% jump seen in the UK's FTSE 100 Index, is causing the dollar to lose interest while helping the British pound find demand. Read more...

GBP/USD Outlook: Any meaningful recovery seems elusive; US PCE inflation data in focus

The GBP/USD pair witnessed heavy selling for the sixth successive day and dived to its lowest level since July 2020 on Thursday amid the relentless US dollar buying. The prospects for rapid interest rate hikes in the US, along with the deteriorating global economic outlook, pushed the USD to a five-year high. Investors seem convinced that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation and have been pricing in a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming meeting on May 3-4. The bets were reaffirmed by hawkish remarks from influential FOMC members last week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The US central bank is also expected to continue tightening its monetary policy when it meets again in June and July, and ultimately lift rates to around 3.0% by the end of the year. Read more...

GBP/USD rallies into upper 1.2500s amid pre-month-end buck profit-taking

Pre-month-end profit-taking in the US dollar, which has up until this point been on a rampage higher in recent weeks against most of its major counterparts, is being attributed as the main factor giving GBP/USD a lift on Friday. The pair was last trading in the 1.2575 region, up about 1.0% on the day and over 1.3% higher versus Thursday’s intra-day lows at 1.2410.

But the pair’s latest rebound comes as little consolation for the deflated GBP/USD bulls, with cable still set to end the week with losses of about 2.0% and the month with losses of about 4.25%. That would mark GBP/USD’s joint-worst one-month performance since July 2019. Read more...