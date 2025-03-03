Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP gains as Ukraine peace plan increases investors' risk appetite

The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength in the second half of last week caused GPB/USD to stretch lower. US President Donald Trump's confirmation of March 4th as the date for 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, as well as an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, to go into effect, combined with his argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday forced investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets heading into the weekend. Read more.. .

Additionally, firm expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will follow a moderate policy-easing cycle and a likely healthy trade deal between the US and the UK have kept the British currency on the frontfoot. On Friday, BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said that the central bank should keep a “careful and gradual” approach to the monetary policy expansion amid uncertainty over the labor market and global trade. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major peers, except the Euro, at the start of the week due to a potential Russia-Ukraine peace truce. Over the weekend, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer said European leaders agreed to present a peace plan to Washington. The meeting between European leaders and Starmer was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, potentially a big positive step towards ending the three-year-long war in Ukraine. Technically, signs of easing geopolitical tensions improve demand for risky assets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.