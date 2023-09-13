- Pound Sterling attracted significant offers as UK factory activities contracted sharply.
- Lay-offs in the UK labor market, higher wage growth, and weak factory activities elevate troubles for BoE policymakers.
- BoE Breeden warned that risks to inflation are skewed to the upside.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) remained offered on Wednesday as the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the economy shrank by 0.5% in July and factory activities contracted significantly due to a deteriorating demand outlook. The GBP/USD pair witnessed an intense sell-off as higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) triggered an economic slowdown and firms remain reluctant to full-capacity utilization.
After significant layoffs and weak factory activities in July, it is evident that the UK economy is failing to absorb the burden of restrictive monetary policy. Meanwhile, strong wage momentum has boosted upside risks to inflation and warrants more interest rate hikes from the BoE to contain the highest inflation among G7 economies. Sarah Breeden, who will replace the BoE’s Jon Cunliffe for Deputy Governor in November, also said that risks to inflation are skewed to the upside.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling faces a sell-off as UK economy contracts
- Pound Sterling dropped vertically as UK factory activities contracted in July, demonstrating repercussions of higher interest rates by the Bank of England.
- UK’s ONS reported that monthly Industrial Production contracted by 0.7%, which was a higher pace than expectations of 0.6%. In June, the economic indicator expanded by 1.8%.
- Monthly Manufacturing Production contracted by 0.8%, while investors anticipated a contraction of 1.0%. In the same period a month ago, the economic data expanded by 2.4%.
- The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data shrank by 0.5% on a monthly basis vs. an expansion of 0.5% in June. Investors anticipated a contraction of 0.2%.
- Goods Trade Balance remained below the estimates and the prior release, which indicates that traded volume was due to the dismal economic outlook.
- On Tuesday, the labor market report for August indicated that wage growth momentum remained strong while lay-offs exceeded hiring numbers as UK firms remained worried about a deteriorating demand environment.
- UK employers shed 207K jobs in the three months to July, more than the 185K decline forecasted by markets. In the three months to June, the labor market lost 66K payrolls.
- The Unemployment Rate for the quarter ending in July rose to 4.3%, as anticipated by market participants, from the prior reading of 4.2%.
- Average Earnings excluding bonuses in the three months to July landed at 7.8%, in line with estimates and the former release. Wage growth data including bonuses rose to 8.5% against projections and the former release of 8.2%.
- The labor market report accelerated uncertainty over the interest rate outlook as strong wage growth could force BoE policymakers to discuss increasing rates, though bleak labor demand could be a limiting factor for more interest rate hikes.
- Sarah Breeden, who will replace BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe in November, thinks risks to inflation are skewed to the upside. She forecasted the achievement of price stability in two years.
- For the September monetary policy, investors expect that the BoE will raise interest rates consecutively for the 15th time. An interest rate increase of 25 basis points (bps) is highly anticipated, which will push interest rates to 5.50%.
- The market mood remains cautious as investors await the United States inflation data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
- Monthly US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the core inflation are seen rising 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively. The headline inflation is going to reflect the impact of the recent rally in oil prices.
- From May, global oil prices have gained as much as 40%, which has boosted gasoline prices and elevated the burden on households by squeezing their real income. This could add to troubles for Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers and force them to raise interest rates one more time this year.
- The US Dollar demonstrates a volatility compression ahead of the inflation data. The inflation data for August carries higher importance as it would be the last one for the Fed to consider before its September 20 interest rate decision.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling stabilizes below 200-EMA
Pound Sterling prints a nearly three-month low around 1.2450 as UK economic activities remained vulnerable in July. The Cable faces an intense sell-off and is exposed to more downside. The major trades below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) are around 1.2500. The short-term trend is bearish as the 20 and 50-day EMAs are downward-sloping, and momentum oscillators portray strength in the bearish impulse.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
