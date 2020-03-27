Poloz speech: Too early to say whether there could be deflation in Canada

Following the Bank of Canada's decision to lower its policy rate by 50 basis points to 0.25% on Friday, Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are delivering their remarks on the policy outlook and responding to questions from the press in a teleconference.

Key takeaways

Poloz: "Will announce a true quantitative easing program with set objectives when it is implemented, now seeking to restore market functioning, but two are closely related."

Poloz: "Will not dispute that central bank's liquidity measures look like quantitative easing."

Poloz: "It's early days to say whether there could be deflation in Canada."

Wilkins: "There are still tools in the toolkit, including credit easing and funding for financial institutions to lend to businesses."

