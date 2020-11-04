Polls closing, bellwether N.Carolina in focus, Trump leads Florida, US dollar under pressure

The US elections are the market's focus today.
Stakes have not been higher in generations for a nation in crisis and financial and commodity markets.
See the preview here:
Meanwhile, we are starting to get the first indications for some states.
Crucially, Florida has Trump in the lead according to the following New York Times gauge:
Florida is important because it has proposed ballots weeks before election day and results should be out today.
If Trump wins Florida he gets to stat in the race but if Biden wins in, to could be his path to the White House.
However, North Carolina has voted Republican in every election since 1980, bar 2008 when it surprisingly flipped for Barack Obama.
Exit polls show that the Republicans are battling back to catch up with the early Joe Biden scorecard that has a 19 point swing.
Donald Trump took the state for the Republicans in 2016, winning over Hillary Clinton by 3.6 per cent.
However, with a rapidly increasing suburban, college-educated population, the Tar Heel state’s 13 Electoral College votes were firmly in play for Joe Biden.
On an important side note, 4.5 million voted early, about 50% more than 2016.
Meanwhile, the US dollar is on the backfoot early into the voting:
LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets upbeat
The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are already on the rise. Live coverage of the critical event.
EUR/USD battles 1.1700 as risk takes a hit on US election results
EUR/USD is paring gains, as the US dollar edges higher on Florida's results pointing towards a Trump win. Risk assets have taken a breather. President Trump has been trailing in polls against rival Biden.
S&P 500 futures shave off gains, Gold sees $25 bounce, WTI drops to $38
With risk-aversion gripping the markets, as most US states close election polls and the key state of Florida is almost certain for a Trump win. S&P 500 futures shaved-off gains. Gold jumps back above $1900, staging a quick $20 comeback.
AUD/USD retreats from three-week top as US election results trickle in
AUD/USD retreats from three-weeks, trading below 0.7200, as the US dollar edges higher after the crucial Florida results swing towards a Trump win. S&P 500 futures pare back gains.
WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD
WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today.