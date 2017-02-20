Political outlook: Le Pen in the lead - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that overnight polls showed that National Front leader Le Pen continues to stretch her lead over main rivals in the French presidential race.

Key Quotes:

"A daily poll by OpinionWay showed first-round support for Le Pen rising 1%pt to 27%, above her nearest rivals Macron and Fillon at 20% each. Admittedly, in the second round, polls have Macron defeating Le Pen with 58% of the vote, although his lead has halved in the past two weeks"

"European bond spreads are widening which represents a tightening in financial conditions at a time the ECB is low on fire-power. Irrespective of the actual outcome, it is notable that 42% of the French electorate is currently supporting parties with a Euro-sceptic platform."



