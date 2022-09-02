- PSNY stock slumps as financial data is released.
- Investors appear concerned over growing loss.
- Delivery estimates are reconfirmed for 2022.
Polestar (PSNY) stock fell sharply on Thursday as the company released financial results for the first half of the year. PSNY closed nearly 12% lower at $6.89, so it seems fair to assume the results were not well-received.
PSNY stock news
Investors took a dim view of the growing losses at the electric vehicle (EV) startup. Losses increased from $520 million to nearly $900 million as the company completed its merger from GGPI to PSNY. That meant it incurred some one-off charges such as a listing cost of over $300 million. Taking that out would see the loss closer to $500 million, still growing but at least not as alarming. We did note that margins have declined, which is no surprise in the current environment. The other worrying sign was the rise in SGA (selling & general administrative costs). The company said this increase in SGA is due to rapid expansion.
On the flip side, the cash balance is significant as it increased by about $600 million, so this should offset concerns over the increased losses to some extent. The bottom line is that these were not great results, but some can be explained by the one-offs. The margins falling is a worry, but at least guidance was reassured for 50,000 cars this year.
On that point of guidance, we note the tweet below saying the former concept car that Polestar decided to put into production has already sold out if this tweet is accurate.
Polestar 6 sells out in one week with $200k price tag https://t.co/9FlblikVBF by @WilliamWritin— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 1, 2022
Admittedly, it was only 500 orders, and as far as we are aware it is not payment up front!
Polestar stock forecast
The sell-off on Thursday is interesting as startup EVs burn a lot of cash. I have spoken before about how Polestar can piggyback on Volvo and Geely's manufacturing abilities and so should not need as much capital as other EV makers. Already this week we see Lucid (LCID) filing for a potential future offering.
This is one to keep watching. It is a very early stage, but for me this would be a potential long-term play. Right now with such potential, it makes it more susceptible to further falls in the current high-yield environment. Note this move has taken it out of the linear regression channel, meaning it is a statistically unusual move and liable to revert. Amending the look-back period to include the spikes still shows this move to be oversold. It may make for an interesting scalp, but again we need to get over today's employment report first.
Polestar stock daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
