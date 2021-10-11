PLTR Stock News: Palantir Technologies dips to close the week despite adding another contract

Palantir has also been rumored to be losing its longstanding and controversial partnership with ICE or Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. ICE utilized Palantir’s Falcon platform and has done so since 2013 when the two sides started their partnership. Recently, ICE has been in talks to develop its own in-house system that would effectively replace Palantir’s Falcon platform. The loss of revenues is not ideal, but perhaps Palantir can shed some of its controversial involvement in ICE projects that has sparked protests and internal disputes on both sides of the partnership.

The major announcement from Palantir came on Tuesday when the company reported that it was the successful candidate for the U.S. Army contract worth potentially $823 million. On Friday, Palantir announced it had won another contract, this time with U.S. Veteran Affairs for an estimated $90 million over the next four years . The contract marks yet another government deal for Palantir, who told its shareholders that it wishes to one day become the default operating system across the entire U.S. government.

NYSE:PLTR snapped its recent three-day winning streak on Friday, as the broader markets lacked any sort of direction following a disappointing jobs report. Shares of Palantir fell by 0.97% on Friday, and closed the week at $23.50. The major indices were little changed on Friday although all three closed the day in the red following the report of the September jobs report. The Dow Jones edged lower by 8 basis points although still recorded a positive week overall. Despite some major news from Palantir, shares of the company still fell by 2.12% over the past five trading sessions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.