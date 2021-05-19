PLTR Stock Forecast: Palantir Technologies extends gains as the Founders Fund loads up

- NYSE:PLTR gained 3.81% on Tuesday as shares continued to gain bullish momentum.
- Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund loads up on shares of Palantir.
- Palantir could be feeding off the resurgence of the current meme stock rally.
NYSE:PLTR has seemingly turned a corner for investors, as the recent quarterly earnings has put to rest any concerns of the company’s performance thus far. On Tuesday, shares continued to climb as the stock gained 3.81% to close the trading day at $21.24. Even as other growth stocks dipped in the afternoon as the broader markets fluctuated closer to the end of the day, Palantir showed strength heading into the closing bell. Palantir’s bullish uptrend continues as it is once again approaching its 50-day moving average price of $22.22.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Another institutional fund loaded up on shares of Palantir on Monday, and this time, investors were definitely taking notice. The reason for that is because this fund is the Founders Fund which is backed by Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel. The fund added over 22 million shares on Monday, which equates to a position of over $515 million. Much has been made about well known hedge funds either opening or closing positions in Palantir as of late, and it's clear that the stock remains just as divisive for institutional investors as it does for retail investors.
PLTR price prediction
There is another theory to the recent performance of Palantir’s stock as well. Since last week, there has been another coordinated meme stock short squeeze centered around movie theater chain AMC (NYSE:AMC). The hashtag #AMCSqueeze has been trending on social media and Redditors have been using their diamond hands to hold strong. Other meme stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and Palantir have rallied alongside AMC, so the recent surge could be a product of meme stock momentum rather than actual company performance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from double-top as the dollar pares losses
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, off the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin hangs on last line of defense after dragging markets with it
Bitcoin price continued its crash as it slid another 11% today, pushing below $40,000. Ethereum price promptly followed the flagship cryptocurrency as it dropped below $3,000. Ripple is also deep inside the immediate demand zone, extending from $1.340 to $1.477, after Wednesday’s downswing.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.