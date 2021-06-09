Platinum is seen at risk to near-term weakness. Nonetheless, the longer-term uptrend remains intact, strategists at Credit Suisse report.
Platinum to suffer downside pressure in the short-term
“Platinum is under pressure near-term and below $1111 would warn of a move back to the 200-day average at $1075, potentially even the “neckline” to the multi-year base at $1045.”
“We would look for a fresh floor in the $1075/45 zone for an eventual resumption of the core bull trend back to $1340, then $1399/1400.”
