Platinum prices (XPT/USD) rose on Monday, according to FXStreet data. Platinum trades at $945.65 per troy ounce, up 0.65% from the $939.52 it cost on Friday.
Platinum prices have decreased by 4.86% since the beginning of the year.
|Unit measure
|Platinum Price Today in USD
|Troy Ounce
|945.65
|1 Gram
|30.40
The Gold/Platinum ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Platinum needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 2.53 on Monday, down from 2.54 on Friday.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends bid above 0.6550 amid renewed Mid-East tensions
AUD/USD is holding recovery gains above 0.6550 in the Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar slips amid increased Fed rate cut bets and a firmer risk tone while the Aussie weighs escalating Middle East tensions ahead of an action-packed week.
USD/JPY remains pressured around 154.50 as hawkish BoJ bets offset risk-flows
USD/JPY stays under pressure around 154.50 early Monday, as heightened odds of a BoJ rate hike this week offset Middle East worries and a broad US Dollar softness. All eyes remain on the BoJ and Fed policy announcements, which are due later this week.
Gold price trades with mild positive bias; lacks bullish conviction amid risk-on mood
Gold price once again showed some resilience below the 50-day SMA on Friday and staged a modest recovery from the vicinity of over a two-week low touched the previous day. The move up followed the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index.
Crypto weekly flashback and best trades for the week
Meme coins showed mixed results in the past week. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe started their recovery early on Sunday while Dogwifhat and Bonk extend losses.
Investors hoping for a better week
Global markets will try their best to get into a better mood after contending with a tough wave of risk off flow in the previous week. Key standouts on Monday’s calendar come from UK consumer credit, mortgage approvals, and CBI trades, along with Dallas Fed manufacturing.