However, Platinum has recorded by far the strongest gains in recent days: since the beginning of last week, the price has risen by around $200 or around 16%, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes.
Trend is not yet apparent
"For the first time since April 2013, a troy ounce of Platinum now costs more than $1,600. The extent of the price increase undoubtedly gives cause for skepticism, but Platinum is still very cheap compared to Gold in historical terms. This may have sparked buying interest."
"The first significant inflows were also recorded in the Platinum ETFs tracked by Bloomberg over the last five trading days. However, holdings remain low, and a trend is not (yet) apparent."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains and returns to 1.1720 ahead of US JOLTS
EUR/USD now loses some momentum and slips back to the 1.1720 region on Tuesday, as investors continue to digest earlier German CPI data and gear up for the upcoming release of US JOLTS report and the key Consumer Confidence gauge.
Gold meets contention near $3,800
Gold corrects downward after reaching a new record high over $3,870, meeting some support around the $3,800 region per troy ounce. Investors may be aiming to book gains on the last trading day of the third quarter, while keeping a tight watch on US politics and impending data releases.
GBP/USD turns negative, approaches 1.3400
GBP/USD gives away its initial advance and recedes toward the 1.3400 neighbourhood amid a modest recovery in the US Dollar prior to key data releases. Meanwhile, market participants remain focused on the potential US government shutdown alongside comments from Fed and BoE officials.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pull back even as ETF inflows signal risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin corrects near the 50-day EMA on Monday following $522 million in ETF inflows. Ethereum bulls appear fatigued under $4,200 despite a sudden increase in institutional demand. XRP remains in a tight range as bulls struggle to sustain recovery.
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.