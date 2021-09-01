Pinduoduo (PINS) & Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) technical analysis & Elliott Wave forecast [Video]

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.
NTLA: Daily Elliott Wave Chart.
The triangle is moving nicely as predicted last week. I’d like to see one last leg down before looking for longs in wave (e).
Pinduoduo Inc
PDD: 4H Elliott Wave Chart.
I’d like to see one last leg up before an abc pullback to then look for longs.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
The EUR/USD pair has been tracking minor losses in the Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias. US Dollar Index rebounds slightly near 92.70, still below the last week’s high. The Euro remains under pressure on downbeat economic data.
GBP/USD: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800
GBP/USD begins September with bullish bias even as the quote seesaws around 1.3755 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The cable pair jumped to the highest since August 17 but stepped back from 200-DMA. However, the MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals in four weeks and an upward sloping trend line from August 20 also keeps buyers hopeful.
Shiba Inu price stops bleeding as SHIB eyes 25% upswing
Shiba Inu price seems to have cauterized the bleed and shows signs of resuscitating as it bounced off a crucial support level. If the buying pressure continues to increase. SHIB price has dropped roughly 33% since the August 17 swing high at $0.00000975.
Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke
Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March.