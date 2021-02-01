Physical silver is almost all gone – SD Bullion

In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Tyler Wall, President and CEO of gold and silver retailer SD Bullion, provided updates on the silver market.
Key quotes
Prices now are at least a 30% premium over spot prices.
Physical silver is almost all gone.
Silver jumped to a 5-1/2-month high of $29.01 early Monday and is currently trading at $28.58, representing a 6% gain on the day.
The metal picked up a bid near $25 on Thursday after a Reddit user called a short squeeze. Prices rose 5% and 1% on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Also read: SilverSqueeze trends on Twitter as retail sites see high demand for the metal
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7650, recovers in sync with S&P 500 futures
AUD/USD is looking to extend the bounce above 0.7650, as the S&P 500 futures jump back on the bids amid risk-recovery. The Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 51.5 in January. Stocks-frenzy and fresh lockdown in Perth could keep a check on the aussie.
Silver jumps to six-month high on short-squeeze chatters
Silver began February with an upside gap to the highest since September 2020. Risks remain heavy amid fears of further restrictions on equity trading, EU-UK tussle. Short-squeeze plans circulate on social media platforms, portraying another trader-frenzy thing.
XRP/USD consolidates recent gains below 0.50 but bulls keep the reins
XRP/USD eases from six-week top flashed during the weekend. XRP/USD drops around 0.4705, during the latest downtick during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin prints the third day of lower high amid overbought RSI conditions.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.